$262.03 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Co. (NE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) will report $262.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.00 million and the highest is $283.33 million. Noble reported sales of $278.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NE. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noble in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of Noble stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 123,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 68,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 326,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

