25,971 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

