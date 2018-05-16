20,975 Shares in Interxion (INXN) Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Interxion (NYSE:INXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Interxion during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Interxion by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 110,492 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interxion during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,776,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interxion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 348,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Interxion during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interxion opened at $64.91 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. Interxion has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

Interxion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. Interxion had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Interxion will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Interxion in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Interxion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Interxion in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Interxion in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interxion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interxion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Interxion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

