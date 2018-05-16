$2.63 EPS Expected for 3M (MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $2.81. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.97.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $114,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M opened at $202.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $201.64 and a 52-week high of $205.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

