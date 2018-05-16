$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) to post $2.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytori Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.86 million. Cytori Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $11.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $18.22 million to $21.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytori Therapeutics.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.35% and a negative net margin of 428.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.65 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytori Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.23.

Shares of Cytori Therapeutics remained flat at $$0.28 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,358. The company has a market cap of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.10. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 6.08% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

