19,954 Shares in Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $64.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

