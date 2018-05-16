18,455 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

