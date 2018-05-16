$17.54 Million in Sales Expected for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) will post sales of $17.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.51 million. Natural Gas Services Group reported sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year sales of $70.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.94 million to $76.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $94.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Capital One restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natural Gas Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE NGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,336. Natural Gas Services Group has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.75 million, a P/E ratio of 219.55 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $68,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $473,563.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 16,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $396,431.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,154 shares in the company, valued at $703,486.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,679 shares of company stock worth $531,619 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

