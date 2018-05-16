16,874 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Purchased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 108,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems opened at $84.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $100,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

