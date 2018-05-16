$156.59 Million in Sales Expected for Halyard Health (HYH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) to post $156.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halyard Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.50 million and the highest is $157.70 million. Halyard Health posted sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halyard Health will report full-year sales of $647.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.60 million to $651.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $681.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $677.90 million to $687.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halyard Health.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYH. Zacks Investment Research raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Halyard Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised Halyard Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Halyard Health from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Halyard Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Halyard Health opened at $52.69 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Halyard Health has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halyard Health by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Halyard Health by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Halyard Health by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Halyard Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 291,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

