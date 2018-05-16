$156.47 Million in Sales Expected for Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) to announce $156.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prospect Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.57 million to $162.36 million. Prospect Capital reported sales of $166.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will report full-year sales of $634.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $646.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $625.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $648.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prospect Capital.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $162.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Prospect Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Prospect Capital traded down $0.02, reaching $6.62, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 1,335,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,067. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In related news, insider John F. Barry acquired 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $29,139.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,413,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,689,635. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry acquired 269,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $1,784,776.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 487,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,776. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 294,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 221,274 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 319,001 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

