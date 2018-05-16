1,449,164 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferox Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12,733.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola opened at $41.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

