$13.57 Million in Sales Expected for YogaWorks (YOGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) to post $13.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for YogaWorks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. YogaWorks reported sales of $12.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that YogaWorks will report full year sales of $58.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.77 million to $58.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.51 million to $59.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for YogaWorks.

Get YogaWorks alerts:

YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. YogaWorks had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YOGA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of YogaWorks in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of YogaWorks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YogaWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YogaWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YogaWorks stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of YogaWorks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

YogaWorks traded up $2.26, reaching $2.26, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 63,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,519. YogaWorks has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YogaWorks (YOGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.