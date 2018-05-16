12,145 Shares in Costco (COST) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Costco (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,145 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its stake in shares of Costco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 709,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,083,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 227,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,939,000 after buying an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,067 shares of company stock valued at $11,700,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Costco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo raised Costco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Costco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of Costco in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Costco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

Shares of COST opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Costco has a one year low of $193.31 and a one year high of $196.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Costco will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Costco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Costco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Costco Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

