$12.99 EPS Expected for AutoZone (AZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings per share of $12.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40. AutoZone reported earnings of $11.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $48.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.28 to $49.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $57.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.22 to $61.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 88.86%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens set a $840.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $819.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoZone from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.32.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Brooks acquired 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.05. 6,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.15. AutoZone has a one year low of $655.11 and a one year high of $664.35.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

