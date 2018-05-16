$104.94 Million in Sales Expected for Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM) will post $104.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Och-Ziff Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.59 million and the highest is $123.29 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management posted sales of $148.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management will report full-year sales of $676.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.15 million to $729.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $680.44 million to $788.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Och-Ziff Capital Management.

Get Och-Ziff Capital Management alerts:

Och-Ziff Capital Management (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.94 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 222.73%.

OZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 72,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $167,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James S. Levin sold 777,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $1,757,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,770.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,299 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Och-Ziff Capital Management stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. Och-Ziff Capital Management has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. Och-Ziff Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Och-Ziff Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.