100,000 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Acquired by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie acquired 141,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.02 per share, with a total value of $5,509,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,925,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,195,177.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure opened at $37.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.38%. research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

