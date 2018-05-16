$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) will post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.06. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

AAP stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $118.84 and a 52-week high of $121.21.

In related news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $39,791.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Greco bought 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $1,000,252.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,327.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,215 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $82,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 868,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after buying an additional 647,602 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $61,630,000. Finally, Arlington Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 499,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,773,000 after buying an additional 466,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

