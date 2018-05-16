1-800-Flowers (FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 15,000 Shares

1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $190,950.00.

1-800-Flowers traded up $0.17, hitting $12.22, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,335. The firm has a market cap of $784.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. 1-800-Flowers has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

1-800-Flowers (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). 1-800-Flowers had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers by 57.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-Flowers to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered 1-800-Flowers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered 1-800-Flowers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

