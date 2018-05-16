$1.71 EPS Expected for Accenture (ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Accenture posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,078,717.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 995.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 199.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 140,431 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 23,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $440,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. 1,715,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,948. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $154.97.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

