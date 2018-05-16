$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon (AON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aon (NYSE:AON) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.55. AON posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 96,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $13,608,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,224.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $227,537.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,018.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,453 shares of company stock valued at $15,000,435 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AON by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,814,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,079,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,296,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,553,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AON has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

