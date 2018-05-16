$1.45 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.20. Hawaiian posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.95 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.95%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty purchased 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.79 per share, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $705,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 661.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 123,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,054,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,496,000 after purchasing an additional 660,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian opened at $37.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.52. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

