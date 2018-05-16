$1.26 EPS Expected for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Bio-Rad Laboratories posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.89 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. CL King cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories opened at $284.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $282.82 and a 52-week high of $285.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,648,000 after purchasing an additional 108,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,059,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $25,640,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 248,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 99,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 95,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

