$0.95 EPS Expected for Hancock Holding (HBHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.97. Hancock posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hancock.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hancock had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other news, Director Robert W. Roseberry sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joy L. Phillips sold 14,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $811,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock worth $2,360,048 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hancock by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBHC stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. Hancock has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

