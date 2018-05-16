$0.94 EPS Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of OSI Systems opened at $67.40 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

