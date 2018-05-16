$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $50.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $44.00 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Chairman James L. Janik sold 18,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $786,516.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $369,404.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 536,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

