$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wabash National (WNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wabash National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Wabash National reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wabash National will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wabash National.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $491.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

WNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Wabash National opened at $20.38 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

