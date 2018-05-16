$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens & Minor (OMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Owens & Minor reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $164,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $182,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor traded up $0.15, reaching $16.65, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 44,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,226. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

