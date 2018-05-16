$0.44 EPS Expected for Green Bancorp (GNBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Green Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Bancorp.

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Green Bancorp had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million.

GNBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,344,000 after buying an additional 1,670,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 15,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 633,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 629,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 247,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 246,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Bancorp by 1,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 189,770 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,491. Green Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $866.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Green Bancorp Company Profile

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Bancorp (GNBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.