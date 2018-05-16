$0.43 EPS Expected for Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Integrated Device Technology’s earnings. Integrated Device Technology reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Integrated Device Technology.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDTI shares. Barclays upgraded Integrated Device Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Monday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 2,721 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $87,289.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 11,703 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $342,195.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,127,420.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 374,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology traded up $0.51, reaching $31.64, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,356. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Integrated Device Technology has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $31.38.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-things end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer, and Industrial.

