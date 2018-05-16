-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. Gaia also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million.
Shares of Gaia traded up $0.27, hitting $17.07, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,587. Gaia has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,004,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaia by 2,519.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
