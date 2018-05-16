-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. Gaia also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million.

GAIA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Gaia in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Gaia traded up $0.27, hitting $17.07, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,587. Gaia has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $304.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,004,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaia by 2,519.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

