$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

