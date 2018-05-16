$0.24 EPS Expected for FormFactor (FORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of FormFactor traded up $0.52, reaching $13.47, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,181. The company has a market capitalization of $967.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 20,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $283,373.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,618.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $201,586.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,520 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,322,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,095,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,192,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

