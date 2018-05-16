$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spartan Motors (SPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Spartan Motors posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.51 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the first quarter worth $234,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

SPAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,731. The company has a market cap of $550.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

