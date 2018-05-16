-$0.09 EPS Expected for S&w Seed (SANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S&w Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.09). S&w Seed posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&w Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&w Seed.

S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. S&w Seed had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&w Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&w Seed from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of S&w Seed in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

SANW opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. S&w Seed has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

In other news, insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $460,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Michael F increased its holdings in S&w Seed by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Michael F now owns 6,814,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,501 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&w Seed by 820.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&w Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in S&w Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in S&w Seed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

S&w Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

