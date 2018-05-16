$0.08 EPS Expected for Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 415,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 133,738 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNGR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,669. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.