$0.05 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Sirius XM posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 725,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $4,758,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,508,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 97,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $619,442.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,305,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,055.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,797,439 shares of company stock worth $11,928,271. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 272,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 697,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 508,632 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 293,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM traded up $0.06, hitting $6.93, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 21,332,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,479,850. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

