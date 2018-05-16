-$0.02 EPS Expected for Adesto Technologies (IOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.03). Adesto Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOTS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of IOTS remained flat at $$8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 135,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.29. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 947,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 196,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adesto Technologies in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

