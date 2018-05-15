Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.26 Million Stake in Church & Dwight (CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,494.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,226,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,508 shares of company stock worth $22,359,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Church & Dwight opened at $47.04 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

