Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Trading Up 4.4%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 59,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,029,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by $1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Amzak Capital Management, Llc sold 88,281 shares of Zosano Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $741,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

