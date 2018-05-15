Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

ZGNX opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.70. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,750,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,776,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 622,668 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zogenix by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 386,867 shares in the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

