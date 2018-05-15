Zalando’s (ZLDSF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zalando from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.