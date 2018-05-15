Zacks: Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sterling Bancorp an industry rank of 149 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Michael A. Montemayor acquired 2,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp traded up $0.41, reaching $13.82, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.