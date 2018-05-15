Zacks: J. Alexander’s (JAX) Given $14.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J. Alexander’s an industry rank of 87 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised J. Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of J. Alexander’s stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of -0.15. J. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.91 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.06%. analysts anticipate that J. Alexander’s will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 21.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. Alexander’s by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

