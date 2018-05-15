Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evine (EVLV) to Hold

Evine (NASDAQ:EVLV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Evine to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Evine from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 145,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Evine has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.54.

Evine (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Evine had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $192.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. research analysts predict that Evine will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evine by 105.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 904,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 463,551 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evine by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,285,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evine by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 171,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Evine by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,912,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Evine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform video commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics, which include home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, mattresses, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, including skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, such as apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

