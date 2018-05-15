Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Allena Pharmaceuticals opened at $16.20 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,504,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

