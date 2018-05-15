Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zafgen (ZFGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops therapeutics for patients suffering from obesity and obesity-related disorders. Its lead product candidate includes Beloranib, an injection that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of various indications comprising obesity and hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, craniopharyngioma-associated obesity, and severe obesity in the general population. Zafgen, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Zafgen alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Zafgen opened at $6.58 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zafgen has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). equities analysts forecast that Zafgen will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth $792,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 587,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zafgen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zafgen (ZFGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.