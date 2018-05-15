Zacks Investment Research Lowers South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SJI. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Williams Capital boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $521.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.33%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

