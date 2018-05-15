Zacks Investment Research Lowers Planet Fitness (PLNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

Planet Fitness opened at $39.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.81% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

