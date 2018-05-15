Zacks Investment Research Lowers NetScout Systems (NTCT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray set a $32.00 price objective on NetScout Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NetScout Systems to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.42 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.